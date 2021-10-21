Consultant questions whether Hinds County employee vaccine incentives pass legal muster

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A consultant who advised Jackson on how to use COVID-19 relief dollars says Hinds County’s decision to use ARPA dollars as an incentive for employees to get vaccinated might not pass legal muster.

ARPA is the American Rescue Plan Act. It has provided billions of dollars to cities and counties across the country.

Hinds County is expected to receive $45 million in ARPA funding, which will be paid to the entity in two tranches. The county received its first tranche of more than $22 million this summer.

Monday, the board of supervisors voted unanimously to give employees cash incentives of up to $4,000 to get vaccinated against the coronavirus - money that will come out of the first tranch.

Under terms of the program, employees who show their vaccination cards by September 16 will receive the incentive pay as part of their November paychecks, County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said.

Jon McCormick, an attorney, CPA, and consultant with the Capitol Group, raises several questions about the board’s actions, including whether they can award vaccine incentives retroactively.

“The vaccine incentive program is perfectly fine under federal law. However, I think the issue the (U.S.) Treasury is going to have with the program is that they passed a resolution to pay workers that are already vaccinated,” he said.

“It’s not incentivized for people who have already been vaccinated. The treasury specifically said it would provide incentives to ‘reasonably expected’ to increase the number of people who choose to get vaccinated.”

Jones told the board that employees would receive between $2,000 and $4,000 in bonuses based on their salaries. Individuals who earn under $25,000 would receive a $4,000 bonus for being vaccinated. Workers earning between $25,000 and $55,000 would receive $3,000, and employees earning more than $55,000 would be eligible for a $2,000 bonus.

He said the program would be open to all county employees, except elected officials, and said employees who were vaccinated prior to Monday’s board action also would be eligible.

“This is a three-tier system that says if you make under $25,000, you’re getting a $4,000 check from the American Rescue (Plan),” Jones said.

Board President Credell Calhoun said the program is on solid ground. “The administrator has been studying ways to pull this off,” he said.

Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun (WLBT)

According to a frequently asked questions section published by the Treasury, vaccination incentive programs are allowed.

However, language found in the Interim Final Rule, the guidelines that govern ARPA expenditures, the programs should be designed to provide incentives “reasonably expected to increase the number of people who choose to get vaccinated, or that motivate people to get vaccinated sooner than they otherwise would have.”

ARPA FAQ provides guidance on vaccine incentive programs. (WLBT)

McCormick says that language means that employees vaccinated prior to Monday’s vote would not be eligible for the additional pay. “People who have not been vaccinated yet, it does provide for them,” he said.

Kara Millonzi, a professor of public law and government at the University of North Carolina School of Government, said in a blog post that there could be ways to get around the language in the Treasury rules.

“A local government that does not yet know which employees are vaccinated might provide that all employees vaccinated by a future date will receive (an)... incentive award,” she wrote. “The future date should be far enough out to allow someone who is not yet vaccinated to become fully vaccinated.”

It is likely that county officials already know how many employees have received shots. Monday, Jones told the board approximately 85 percent of workers had been vaccinated.

“Everybody who has already (shown us) their card - they’re eligible for a check in November,” Jones said.

Hinds County has between 900 and 1,000 employees, including deputies and jail officials in the sheriff’s office. Between 65 and 85 percent of staffers have already been vaccinated, based on information provided at Monday’s meeting.

If all employees received just the minimum incentive, the program would cost between $1.8 million and $2 million.

McCormick also was unsure whether the incentive payments would be classified as employee bonuses. He said under state statute, public employees are not allowed to receive bonuses.

That was a fact not lost on Calhoun.

“That’s the reason we rejected the $2,500 because that was a bonus,” he said. Calhoun was referring to a proposal by District 2 Supervisor David Archie to provide all full-time “essential” employees with a one-time premium payment of $2,500, effective November 30. That measure was voted down at Monday’s meeting.

Premium pay is allowed under ARPA and is designed to compensate employees for performing essential duties during the pandemic.

“These are workers who have been and continue to be relied on to maintain continuity of operations of essential critical infrastructure sectors, including those who are critical to protecting the health and wellbeing of their communities,” according to the Treasury’s Interim Final Rule.

Those workers include nursing home, hospital and home care staff, workers at farms, food production facilities, grocery stores and restaurants, janitors and sanitation workers, truck drivers, transit staff, public health and public safety staff, childcare workers, educators, and the like, the rule states.

Unlike vaccination incentives, the Interim Final Rule shows that premium payments can be used to pay workers retroactively, “for work performed at any time since the start of the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

The city of Jackson previously approved using ARPA funds to compensate police, firefighters, and dispatchers for working during the pandemic. The funds, which will essentially increase officer pay for the next three years, will supplement their current annual salaries.

McCormick, who previously advised the Jackson City Council on ARPA spending, says if the Treasury determines the COVID dollars are misspent, the county would have to pay it back.

Unlike many federal grants, which are usually paid to counties and cities through reimbursements, ARPA funds were paid to entities upfront.

“It will be audited after the fact,” he said. “If it is misspent or spent against regulations or state law, and the federal government determines that, the... county will be paying the money back out of taxpayer dollars.”

Jones would not return repeated phone calls.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.