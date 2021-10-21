City of Jackson accused of knowingly allowing lead in water in federal lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A lawsuit in U.S. District Court claims that Jackson’s drinking water was unsafe, and the government didn’t take action to correct it.

The City of Jackson is being sued over lead levels in water that the suit states exposed children to the dangerous toxin.

“I’ve been studying the water situation in Jackson for about two years,” said attorney Corey Stern.

The 20-year litigator compares Jackson’s lead water issue to Flint, Michigan. Stern was the attorney who sued the state of Michigan over Flint’s water, resulting in a $600 million dollar settlement for the plaintiffs.

A federal lawsuit on behalf of 600 children was filed against the city, the State Department of Health, Trilogy Engineering Services, and multiple current and former city and state officials.

It accuses the city of knowing about lead problems in its well system in 2013 and not fixing the problem.

It contends the city then switched to using Pearl River/Reservoir surface water with higher lead levels as a drinking source. After that was discovered, the suit claims the city returned to the unfixed well system.

“Rather than Jackson or anyone at the State of Mississippi telling the residents of Jackson, ‘Hey guys 20 second time out. Your kids are drinking poison water.’ They silently and quietly switched back to the well water without treating that water anyway as it should have been treated in the first instance.”

Stern suggests that lead in the water has impacted Jackson’s children’s health and cognitive skills.

“What happened in Jackson can not be undone,” said Stern. “So on the one hand every child whose been lead poisoned and been affected by lead in their water needs to be compensated for what they will have lost or have already lost based on their poisoning.”

The Mayor’s office declined to comment at this time stating that it is a legal matter.

