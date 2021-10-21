4 arrested after carjacking driver in Mercedes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police arrested four people in connection to a recent carjacking.

The four, arrested Thursday, include two 17-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old.

JPD spokesman Sam Brown says a Mercedes was taken at gunpoint at Food Depot.

Brown says Homeland Security was conducting a surveillance exercise in the area and happened to spot the suspects’ vehicle.

Rankin County was able to assist JPD in making the four arrests. Each is charged with carjacking.

