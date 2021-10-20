Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A little rain dotting the area this evening, but most of it will die down before midnight.  A few showers are also possible Thursday and Friday.  There is the potential for fog overnight tonight as well.  Highs will remain in the lower to middle 80s each day over the next week.  Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Rainfall will almost be insignificant this week, but a better chance for rain next week might help our situation a little.  We remain very dry.  Speaking of dry, this weekend looks great, almost summerlike with warm weather and sunny skies.  The tropics remain very quiet as well.  Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and west at the same speeds Thursday.  Sunrise is 7:09am and the sunset is 6:22pm.  Average high is 77 and the average low is 52.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

‘It could’ve been me’: Sister of Hinds County inmate says assaults happen more than they should
‘It could’ve been me’: Sister of Hinds County inmate says assaults happen more than they should
25 years after walking away from NBA, Miss. pastor to be inducted into SWAC Hall of Fame
25 years after walking away from NBA, Miss. pastor to be inducted into SWAC Hall of Fame
Jackson man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for having a shotgun
‘Rest in peace my love’: Boyfriend remembers Club Rain victim as ‘glamorous,’ ‘flamboyant’
‘Rest in peace my love’: Boyfriend remembers Club Rain victim as ‘glamorous,’ ‘flamboyant’
Kyla Barnett
JPD searching for missing 22-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

Scattered Showers Through Thursday Ahead of Weak Front
First Alert Forecast: mid-week moisture surge yields scattered rain chances
School principals say Tuesday morning they will make sure all students participate in the...
Expect to hear tornado sirens go off early Wed. in statewide drill
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers Wednesday; warm late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered rain chances Wednesday; staying warm late week