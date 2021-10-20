Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A little rain dotting the area this evening, but most of it will die down before midnight. A few showers are also possible Thursday and Friday. There is the potential for fog overnight tonight as well. Highs will remain in the lower to middle 80s each day over the next week. Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall will almost be insignificant this week, but a better chance for rain next week might help our situation a little. We remain very dry. Speaking of dry, this weekend looks great, almost summerlike with warm weather and sunny skies. The tropics remain very quiet as well. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and west at the same speeds Thursday. Sunrise is 7:09am and the sunset is 6:22pm. Average high is 77 and the average low is 52.

