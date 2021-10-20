Slander suit claims Jackson councilman demanded ‘perks’ from protential contractor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two months after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba alleged that council members voted down his proposal for garbage collection services because they chose “relationships over service,” a new lawsuit filed by a jilted contractor backs up those allegations.

Dwayne Pickett Sr. has filed a lawsuit against Council members Virgi Lindsay and Aaron Banks and John Does 1-5, saying the two told others Pickett attempted to pay off Banks to receive support for his company’s contract.

The suit goes on to state that Banks admitted to receiving “perks” from the current trash collector and told Pickett “that if a new vendor could not provide him similar perks, then he would not be interested in a new vendor obtaining the solid waste contract.”

The suit was filed in Hinds County Circuit Court Tuesday. Pickett is suing Banks and Lindsay for defamation, slander per se, intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence and other charges.

The complaint alleges that Banks told Lindsay and others that Pickett had offered the councilman money in exchange for Banks’ support of the National Waste United contract, which Pickett claims is false.

Pickett, a pastor with New Jerusalem Church, is a principal with National Waste, a consortium of local businesses the mayor had hired to pick up trash under his emergency declaration.

He is seeking an undetermined amount of damages, saying that he has or will have “suffered significant and irreparable harm to his reputation; mental anguish; severe mental and emotional distress; loss of enjoyment of life; past, present, and future medical expenses; (lost) wages; and other economic and non-economic damages.”

Pickett is demanding a jury trial.

Lumumba issued the declaration on September 17, saying talks to re-hire Waste Management stalled after that contractor attempted to “strong-arm” the city into accepting a bad contract.

Meanwhile, Pickett claims Lindsay “perpetuated the slander by telling the Mayor that Dr. Pickett offered Mr. Banks money in exchange for the support.”

“This lawsuit is ridiculous. I look forward to being fully vindicated in court,” said Lindsay, the council president, and Ward 7 representative.

She would not say whether Banks had told her Pickett attempted to bribe him when asked, saying that her previous comments were the only comments she would give “at this time.”

Banks said he was surprised by the lawsuit and that it is “substantively without merit.”

It is unfortunate that as leaders we find ourselves here when there are so many other issues that we must bring relief for. The gun violence, crime, and homicides, along with sewer overflows and water leaks that constituents face every day (are) the priority of my office. However, I look forward and I am anxious for the truth to come out in court. I am a bit surprised that this lawsuit was filed, simply because it is substantively without merit and a distraction from the actual business of government. But now that I have been named, I anticipate that you will see a vigorous defense, and to that end, would refer further comment to my attorney.”

Pickett alleges Banks wanted the council to reject the National Waste contract because they were “unwilling to provide perks similar to those that he had received from the current vendor.”

Garbage pickup is currently provided by Waste Management under a six-month emergency contract. Waste Management has been providing garbage pickup for Jackson for more than three decades.

The firm’s previous contract expired on September 30. With that contract expected to expire, the administration issued a request for proposals for a new hauling contract in March. Three firms, including Waste Management, ECC Environmental Services, and Richard’s Disposal.

Lumumba recommended that the council bring on FCC Environmental, saying the firm presented the best bid. However, the council twice rejected that proposal, with Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes saying the city should enter into another contract with Waste Management.

The mayor did not hide his frustration following the August 9 vote, saying that council members preferred their “relationships” over providing better service to residents.

“Don’t stand here in front of me during public comment, with all the people that you’re talking about [commenting on] illegal dumping, saying, ‘Mayor, we want you to do this. Mayor, we want you to do that,’” he said at the time. “Because when that happens, every single time I’m going to remind you of the fact that when relief was provided to the residents, you chose relationships over service.”

Lumumba has twice called out the council for “relationships.” At a press conference on September 20, he again discussed what he said was the council’s “cozy relationship” with the existing garbage contractor.

Council members said they rejected the proposal because it would mean raising garbage fees and cutting pickup services to once a week. Currently, Waste Management provides twice-a-week pickup services to residents.

Lumumba and Chief of Staff Safiya Omari doubled down, saying that FCC provided the best proposal and that garbage rates would be going up anyway. Lumumba said residents also would be given a new 96-gallon trash cart to store trash until pickup days. The cost of that can was also passed on to ratepayers.

After the council twice rejected that proposal, the mayor entered into negotiations with Waste Management, the firm that received the second-highest score during the evaluation process. Lumumba cut off talks with that firm after he said they would not agree to a one-year contract.

For its part, Waste Management said it did not have to offer a one-year option, only a six-year option, which was stipulated in the city’s RFP.

After negotiations broke down, the mayor issued a state of emergency on September 17. That same day, he signed a contract with National Waste.

Court records say that “on or about September 22, 2021, the city council voted to rescind the mayor’s emergency. This resulted in the mayor issuing a cease and desist letter to National Waste United instructing it to stop taking actions in preparation to perform in accordance with the emergency contract.”

“Merely three (3) business days later, the city council declared its own state of emergency, and ultimately voted to extend the current contract” with Waste Management, records indicate.

Banks voted in favor of the council’s emergency declaration and its decision to enter into a one-month contract with Waste Management.

Pickett says that over the course of the garbage debate, “Mr. Banks and Ms. Lindsay made slanderous statements against Dr. Pickett and others in an effort to ensure National Waste United’s emergency contract with the city of Jackson was not ratified.”

He says that on September 17, 2021, Banks “falsely and maliciously told Ms. Lindsay and others that Dr. Pickett offered him $50,000 in exchange for his affirmative vote on National Waste United’s emergency contract... This statement is unequivocally false.” Pickett says Banks also told others that he was offered $20,000 in exchange for support of the contract.

“Dr. Pickett confronted Mr. Banks regarding his false statements and Mr. Banks admitted he made said false statements against Dr. Pickett.”

In a social media post, Banks said Pickett did help support Banks’ church, but “did not think that the help was conditioned upon me voting for anyone to receive a contract with the city. I will always vote for the best interest of the city and not people who say they were my friends.”

Banks discusses a gift he received to help his church. He said he didn't know the gift was a bribe. (WLBT)

Pickett took to social media, refuting Bank’s claims in the same thread. “Aaron Banks you... lied on me and nothing I did for you personally and NJC had anything to do with politics. YOu liked like I offered you money for a vote, which was a blatant lie,” he said.

PIckett responds to Banks' claims he was helped financially to get Banks' vote of support on a contract. (WLBT)

Banks is pastor for Glory Empowerment Center, according to a biography found on the city’s website.

WLBT has reached out to Waste Management and is waiting for a response.

