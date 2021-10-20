Rez officials say Giant Salvinia eradicated; Vote set to reopen Pelahatchie Bay

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reservoir officials are declaring victory in their battle to eradicate Giant Salvina, meaning Pelahatchie Bay could soon be reopened to fishing and boating as a result.

Thursday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on a measure to lift the emergency order related to the Salvinia eradication and to lift restrictions blocking off Pelahatchie Bay to users.

If approved, boaters would again be able to access the bay beginning December 1.

“There are probably some big bass that haven’t been fished on in two or three years,” said PRV General Manager John Sigman. “I expect it to pass.”

PRV is the agency that was created to construct and oversee the 33,000-acre Barnett Reservoir and the 17,000 acres surrounding the lake, the district’s website states.

In the last three years, a big part of their job has been fighting back Giant Salvinia, an invasive plant that grows along the surface of the water.

“It grows so fast. It can double its body mass in three days, and if left unabated, it will cover the entire lake in a year,” Sigman said. “It takes four months to cover all of Pelahatchie Bay.”

The plant is dangerous because it restricts sunlight from going to the water and the natural aeration that provides fish and other water species with oxygen.

“Meaning you start having big fish kills,” Sigman said. “That’s why we attacked it so aggressively.”

Since June 2018, he estimates PRV has spent between $250,000 and $300,000 to fend off the plant.

“We lowered the lake for a year. Then we sprayed. Then we burned,” he said. “We did all these things. Finally, last winter, in 2021, we had the lake down when we got that freeze and that wrapped it up.”

Sigman was referring to the hard freeze that came through in February. The storms caused temperatures on the Barnett Reservoir to drop.

“At that point, we hadn’t seen any new growth since July or August, but the winter freeze gave us that insurance,” he said. “Our tech advisors said, ‘Give it another growing season and see if we have any recurrence.’ That’s what we did in 2021 and now we’re at the end of that, and we’ve declared the lake free of Salvinia.”

Sigman credits PRV’s success, in part, to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. “(They) played a major role in this. They did the spraying. They did the advising. They did the surveys,” he said. “None of this would have happened without them.”

To prevent the Salvinia from returning, PRV will “intensely monitor” the bay and other areas for the species. “We will still require people to inspect their boats before they put them in the water and when they take them out, we want them to clean, drain and dry,” he said. “We have posters and cleaning equipment out there.”

Sigman said PRV also will require tournaments to develop and implement plans to inspect the boats of participants. “There’s no fine, but they could be banned from fishing,” he said.

The board of commissioners will meet Thursday at 9:30 a.m., at the Leake County Water Park. 3 On Your Side will provide updates when they are available.

