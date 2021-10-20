MSDH lifts boil-water alert for town of Florence

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has lifted the “Boil Water Alert” for customers who get their drinking water from the town of Florence water system in Rankin county.

Tests performed by the Mississippi State Department of Health Public Health Laboratory indicate that the water is now safe to drink.

Residents are advised to flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.

It is also advised that residents discard any drinks, ice, and food made during the boil-water alert, rewash any food or drink contact items, check water filters, and run dishwater.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.