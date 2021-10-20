Power of Pink
Mississippi receives $1.3M grant to help students finish degree

By Carmen Poe
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Adults who started college and didn’t get a chance to finish, perhaps because of finances, now have the opportunity to earn their degree through a grant.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation awarded the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) $1.3 million to fund Mississippi’s Complete 2 Compete (C2C) Tuition Assistance Grant through 2023.

Funds can be used at any of the public universities or community colleges in the state of Mississippi.

The Complete 2 Compete program provides one-on-one support for adult learners who have earned college credits, but not a degree.

Qualifying returning students will receive a $1,000 grant that can be renewed every semester.

The award helps pay for any coursework needed to graduate and can help repay a prior debt to allow students the opportunity to return and graduate.

More information on C2C can be found here or by calling (833) 222-4338.

