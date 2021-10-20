Power of Pink
MBI issues Silver Alert for 58-year-old Laurel man

Mark Gressett
Mark Gressett(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 58-year-old Laurel man.

Mark Gressett is described as a Black male around five feet, ten inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Tuesday, October 19, Gressett was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of 14th Avenue in Jones County wearing blue plaid pajama bottoms and a black and red tank top with white letters that say “Jamaica.”

MBI says he is believed to be driving a 1996 black Chevrolet S-10, traveling in an unknown direction.

Gressett’s family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-425-4711.

