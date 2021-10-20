Man wanted in connection with a Yazoo City apartment shooting turns himself in

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man wanted in connection with an October 5 shooting at a Yazoo City apartment complex has turned himself in.

Around noon on Wednesday, Owen Young, 21, of Jackson, turned himself into the Yazoo City Police Department. He was accompanied by his attorney, Chris Ganner, at the time.

Young, who also goes by the name of Owen Sawyer Jr., is being charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting at the Broadmoor Apartments on Westview Drive.

Detective Richard Brooks says Young got a ride to the apartments with someone he knew. When he got out of the vehicle, he turned and shot the driver multiple times. The driver then shot Young several times.

Brooks says the driver took himself to the hospital, where he was airlifted to Jackson. He has since been released.

Young left the scene and also was taken to a Jackson hospital.

Young has yet to make an initial appearance in court.

