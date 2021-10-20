Man killed after argument at gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Overstreet Avenue behind Hawkins Field near Martin Luther King Drive.

Police say the unidentified man was shot at least three times and died at the scene.

JPD spokesman Sam Brown says the suspect was last seen driving a grey Chevy Cobalt.

Brown says the victim and shooter got into an argument at a nearby gas station.

“The suspect’s vehicle pulled up, fired shots, then fled the area,” Brown said.

It’s the 120th homicide in Jackson so far in 2021, approaching 2020′s record of 128.

“We encourage everybody to try to settle their differences without using guns or weapons for that matter,” Brown said. “Learn how to talk it out and settle your differences with words and not through physical violence with weapons.”

