Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Low water pressure causes Warrenton Elem. School to close early Wed.

(AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An elementary school in the Vicksburg Warren School District is closing early Wednesday because of low water pressure.

Warrenton Elementary School will be dismissed Wednesday, October 20, at 12:30 p.m. due to low water pressure, the district says.

Buses will run and car riders may be picked up in the regular car rider line at 12:30 p.m.

No other schools in the district have been affected and all other VWSD schools will dismiss on a regular schedule.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 years after walking away from NBA, Miss. pastor to be inducted into SWAC Hall of Fame
25 years after walking away from NBA, Miss. pastor to be inducted into SWAC Hall of Fame
Jackson man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for having a shotgun
Kyla Barnett
JPD searching for missing 22-year-old Jackson woman
‘Rest in peace my love’: Boyfriend remembers Club Rain victim as ‘glamorous,’ ‘flamboyant’
‘Rest in peace my love’: Boyfriend remembers Club Rain victim as ‘glamorous,’ ‘flamboyant’
Thieves steal food truck from North Fondren business owner who built the truck to cope with her...
Thieves steal food truck from North Fondren business owner who built the truck to cope with her mom’s death

Latest News

Scattered Showers Through Thursday Ahead of Weak Front
First Alert Forecast: mid-week moisture surge yields scattered rain chances
The Mississippi Department of Health has lifted the “Boil Water Alert” for customers who get...
MSDH lifts boil-water alert for town of Florence
McComb police
8 people shot in McComb over 4-day span, police say
2021 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge Winners
Jackson student wins national songwriting contest