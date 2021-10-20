Low water pressure causes Warrenton Elem. School to close early Wed.

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An elementary school in the Vicksburg Warren School District is closing early Wednesday because of low water pressure.

Warrenton Elementary School will be dismissed Wednesday, October 20, at 12:30 p.m. due to low water pressure, the district says.

Buses will run and car riders may be picked up in the regular car rider line at 12:30 p.m.

No other schools in the district have been affected and all other VWSD schools will dismiss on a regular schedule.

