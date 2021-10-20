Louisiana Hooters locations will not change ‘iconic’ uniforms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While Hooters’ slogan may be “Delightfully tacky, yet unrefined”, apparently there are lines you just shouldn’t cross.

Recently the hot wing chain restaurant unveiled new uniforms for their waitresses that included even shorter shorts.

While Hooters has been known for decades, even controversially in some circles, for hiring waitstaff commonly admired for their “assets”, the ownership group “Hooters of Louisiana, LLC.” is one of many ownership groups pushing back on the new uniform modifications.

“Hooters of Louisiana, LLC, who owns and operates 9 Hooters locations since 1991 in New Orleans, Slidell, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, and Lafayette, will not be changing their iconic uniform shorts and uniform tops that have made the brand universally famous,” said a spokesperson from the ownership group. “The famous uniform has been worn in all Louisiana Hooters locations for the last 30 years and we gave no consideration to changing this uniform and there are no plans to change the uniform in the future.”

Several waitresses shared their displeasure on social media platforms like TikTok, noting that the new shorts look like underwear.

After facing backlash over the uniform change, Hooters now says their employees can choose between traditional uniforms and the new ones.

