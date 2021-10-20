Power of Pink
Large crowd pours into Natchez to join 36th Annual Balloon Festival

By Quentin Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, people from near and far poured into Natchez for this year’s Balloon Festival. People of all ages took part in the fun.

From listening to live music, riding the fun rides, indulging in the good food; everyone who attended said they had a good time.

This marks the 36th year the festival has taken place.

People we spoke with said it’s the fun and family-friendly atmosphere that brings them out to the event each year.

