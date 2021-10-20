Hospitality professionals celebrate tourism at convention kicking off Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) will host the 2021 Governor’s Conference on Tourism October 20-22, 2021 in Jackson sponsored by Visit Jackson.

Hospitality professionals from all over the State of Mississippi will convene and attend events throughout the Capital City to celebrate tourism, Mississippi’s 4th largest industry.

This year’s theme - Tourism in Mississippi: Winning Hearts & Soul is befitting for the City With Soul that thrives on the application of this experience for its visitors.

Motivational speaker Gus Gustafson will open the conference with a powerful and appropriate message entitled “Turning a Setback into a Comeback.”

Throughout the three-day conference, attendees will engage in important discussions on diversity, equity and inclusion; learn about the role of different marketing strategies and tactics; hear from Brand USA CEO, Chris Thompson, on efforts to restart international travel and the revenue it generates for our economy through marketing the United States throughout the globe; and honor tourism professionals from around the state during our awards program for their outstanding work.

“Mississippi Tourism Association is thrilled to partner with Visit Jackson in bringing Mississippi’s fourth-largest industry together in the capital city for our annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism,” said Danielle Morgan, MTA’s Executive Director.

“We feel it is very important for us to be an example of how it is possible to meet safely and take advantage of the many benefits that meeting in-person brings.”

“The surge of the COVID-19 Pandemic necessitated the need for our industry to pivot from its tactical initiatives and revise plans that had the propensity to influence a more positive public health environment. We believe that these initiatives helped to stabilize our tourism and hospitality industry environment and the community it serves,” said Dr. Rickey Thigpen, President and CEO of Visit Jackson.

“We’re excited about this year’s conference to have open discussions and engagement to share these types of initiatives to further the Tourism product,” said Thigpen.

