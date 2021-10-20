Power of Pink
First Alert Forecast: mid-week moisture surge yields scattered rain chances

Scattered Showers Through Thursday Ahead of Weak Front
Scattered Showers Through Thursday Ahead of Weak Front(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: A surge of moisture off the Gulf of Mexico will help spark a scattering of showers and storms through Wednesday ahead of our next front due in late Thursday. Expect variably cloudy skies with the best chances for rain being near and south of I-20 through the day. Highs, amid the moisture surge, will surge as well – to the lower 80s for many; some staying in the upper 70s. Rain coverage will gradually drop off through Wednesday evening with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Zones of fog and risk for a few showers remain in play to start off your Thursday. Expect a general mix of clouds and sun through the day with the best rain chances off to the east of I-55 to start. While the front approaches from the west, a few pop-up showers may get a few more backyards wet with highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances continue to dwindle after sunset with lows in the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Unfortunately, behind the front, no more cooler air of fall will slip southward. Temperatures will run in the lower to middle 80s amid a mix of sun and clouds; lows in the 50s and 60s. Our next fall front will not arrive until mid-next week – sparking a risk for storms with an inkling of cooler air lurking behind it in time for Halloween.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

