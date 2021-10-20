Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Deion Sanders to miss JSU game due to foot surgery

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Monroe, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders will miss his team’s next game against Bethune-Cookman.

“Coach Prime” made the announcement on Twitter that he will not be with the team due to his recent foot surgery.

Gary Harrell will act as head coach in Sanders’ absence.

Jackson State is 5-1 on the season and has moved into the Top 25 in FCS polls.

Their bout with Bethune-Cookman is set for 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 years after walking away from NBA, Miss. pastor to be inducted into SWAC Hall of Fame
25 years after walking away from NBA, Miss. pastor to be inducted into SWAC Hall of Fame
Jackson man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for having a shotgun
‘It could’ve been me’: Sister of Hinds County inmate says assaults happen more than they should
‘It could’ve been me’: Sister of Hinds County inmate says assaults happen more than they should
‘Rest in peace my love’: Boyfriend remembers Club Rain victim as ‘glamorous,’ ‘flamboyant’
‘Rest in peace my love’: Boyfriend remembers Club Rain victim as ‘glamorous,’ ‘flamboyant’
Kyla Barnett
JPD searching for missing 22-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws to a receiver as he's defended by Tennessee...
Kiffin ‘not feeling really good’ about Ole Miss QB’s status
SOURCE: AP
Corral questionable to face LSU
SOURCE: JSU Athletics
JSU makes debut in both FCS polls
SOURCE: WLBT
Ole Miss defeats Tennessee 31-26