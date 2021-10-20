Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say

By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An inside source said health officials could recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people as young as 40 years old.

Data from Israel and breakthrough infections appear to be persuading the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisors.

Israel gives Pfizer boosters to people 40 and older.

Several FDA advisors have said data from that country has interested them in changing the U.S. age limit.

A source said the FDA also is concerned about hospitalizations of younger, vaccinated people.

If advisors recommend the change, it still would need FDA authorization and approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Currently, only people who got the Pfizer vaccine can get boosters in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 years after walking away from NBA, Miss. pastor to be inducted into SWAC Hall of Fame
25 years after walking away from NBA, Miss. pastor to be inducted into SWAC Hall of Fame
Thieves steal food truck from North Fondren business owner who built the truck to cope with her...
Thieves steal food truck from North Fondren business owner who built the truck to cope with her mom’s death
Kyla Barnett
JPD searching for missing 22-year-old Jackson woman
Jackson man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for having a shotgun
‘Rest in peace my love’: Boyfriend remembers Club Rain victim as ‘glamorous,’ ‘flamboyant’
‘Rest in peace my love’: Boyfriend remembers Club Rain victim as ‘glamorous,’ ‘flamboyant’

Latest News

The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) will host the 2021 Governor’s Conference on Tourism...
Hospitality professionals celebrate tourism at convention kicking off Wednesday
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip