8 people shot in McComb over 4-day span, police say

McComb police(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - McComb Police Department is investigating a string of shootings that left eight people injured in just a four-day span.

The first shooting happened on Nebraska Avenue on Thursday. One man was shot in the leg by his son during a domestic dispute.

The son is charged with aggravated domestic violence; his name has not yet been released because he is under 18.

The second shooting happened Saturday at Southgate Apartments. Here, six people were all wounded.

All six were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

Police have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have been made and the motive is unclear.

Then on Sunday night, a shooting happened on 12th Street at Venable Street.

There, a man was shot in the leg by another man. Police identified Wade Alexander, Jr. as the suspect and arrested him for aggravated assault.

If you know anything about these crimes, call McComb police.

