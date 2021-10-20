3 suspects arrested in shooting death of 7-year-old Clarksdale boy

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Three men have been arrested and charged in the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Clarksdale.

Cartravious “C.J.” Brown, Jr. was a second-grader at Clarksdale Collegiate Public Charter School and was killed last week.

According to Clarksdale police, Brandon Washington is charged with one count of accessory to murder and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Jontavius Smith and Kadarius Thomas have both been charged with murder.

Bond will be set by a municipal court judge.

