WLBT’s things to know 10/19/21: Post-homecoming shooting, unemployment overpayment, and mix and match COVID-19 boosters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Post-homecoming shooting

Conflicting statements from witnesses and police leave an incomplete picture of what happened when gunfire ended a weekend homecoming party, killing three people and injuring three more Sunday morning. Police identified the homicide victims as 24-year-old Alicia Brown, 22-year-old Elijah Bridges and 20-year-old Deanne Bell. JPD has also been criticized for its handling of the case thus far, with some claiming the department let the crime scene itself become contaminated and left crucial evidence behind as people would come and go. A video shot by a patron nearly three hours after the deadly shooting shows items the police didn’t even bag into evidence, like cell phones.

2. Unemployment overpayment

More and more Mississippians are finding that they must repay unemployment benefits, some totaling several thousand dollars. The Mississippi Department of Employment Security reports that tens of thousands of residents received too much in payments. There are consequences if you were found ineligible for the benefits. MDES officials said many claimants were determined ineligible after initially qualifying. If you receive that notice, the agency says failure to repay in full could result in collection by warrant/issuing a lien, garnishment of future wages and possible interception of the claimants state and or federal income tax refund.

3. Mix and match COVID-19 boosters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could allow people to mix and match COVID-19 shots for a booster. According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of booster shot than the one a person initially received. The FDA might note that getting the same vaccine as a booster is preferable, but it is not planning to recommend one shot over the other, the Times reported.

