Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Vaccine drive to take place at New Mt. Zion M.B. Church

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vaccine drive is to take place at New Mt. Zion M.B. Church on Saturday, October 23.

It will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the first 50 attendees will get a free lunch courtesy of Judge Carlyn Hicks.

The church will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as booster shots. No appointment is required.

This event will be supported by the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center Metro-Jackson Chapter of National Congress of Black Women.

The church is located at 140 W. Maple Street in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating triple homicide at Club Rain
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department identifies victims of Club Rain triple homicide
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame

Latest News

Justin Fayard of Gulfport works for a federal contractor and is the sole provider for his...
Gulfport family pushes back against federal vaccination mandate
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered tips on how people can minimize the risk...
CDC recommends masks, COVID shot for holiday travel
Vaccination rates among African Americans across the state in stark contrast to national average
Vaccination rates among African Americans across the state in stark contrast to national average
An FDA panel voted unanimously Friday to recommend a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s...
Doctors address COVID booster shot confusion