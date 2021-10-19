Vaccine drive to take place at New Mt. Zion M.B. Church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vaccine drive is to take place at New Mt. Zion M.B. Church on Saturday, October 23.

It will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the first 50 attendees will get a free lunch courtesy of Judge Carlyn Hicks.

The church will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as booster shots. No appointment is required.

This event will be supported by the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center Metro-Jackson Chapter of National Congress of Black Women.

The church is located at 140 W. Maple Street in Jackson.

