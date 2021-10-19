Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

Power of Pink
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few high wispy clouds are moving in right now and we have some patchy fog overnight with lows in the 50s.  Most important is the chance for some rain over the next few days.  This is quite welcome as we are about 2 inches below normal for so far this month in Jackson.  Highs over the next few days will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.  Severe weather is unlikely.  This weekend will provide bright sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.  It appears that we are locked into a warmer than normal weather pattern over the next week.  Average high this time of year is 77 and the average low is 53.  Sunrise is 7:08am and the sunset is 6:23pm.  Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and south at 10mph Wednesday.  There are currently no areas of concern in the tropics that bare watching during the next 5 days.

