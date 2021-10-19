Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Teen who assaulted disabled teacher as part of Tik Tok challenge facing 10 years in prison

Larrianna Jackson was charged last Friday with felony second-degree battery and with cruelty to...
Larrianna Jackson was charged last Friday with felony second-degree battery and with cruelty to the infirmed, the 22nd Judicial District DA’s office said.(Covington Police Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded attack on a disabled teacher at Covington High School has been charged with felony counts that could be punishable by up to 10 years in prison, District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office announced Tuesday (Oct. 19).

Larrianna Jackson was charged last Friday with felony second-degree battery and with cruelty to the infirmed, the 22nd Judicial District DA’s office said.

Jackson was arrested Oct. 6 after viral video of the incident spread. Another student made a cellphone recording of what police alleged was a premeditated attack on the 64-year-old, wheelchair-bound woman. Investigators said Jackson wanted to take part in a viral “Slap a Teacher” challenge spreading on Tik Tok. The social media platform denounced the dare and said it would remove any content related to it.

The Covington Police Department initially booked Jackson with battery of a school teacher, a crime punishable by 15 days to six months in jail. But after reviewing the case evidence, Montgomery’s office opted to charge Jackson with more serious felonies that expose the defendant to a potentially more severe penalty.

Jackson is to be arraigned on the charges Dec. 8 before 22nd Judicial District Court Judge Richard A. Swartz.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
JPD: 20-year-old shot inside vehicle, dies at hospital
Jackson Police Department
4 arrested after carjacking driver in Mercedes
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
High Court sets Nov. 17 execution date for man convicted of killing wife in front of children
JPD: Man shot to death on Overstreet Avenue
Man killed after argument at gas station

Latest News

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Improvements to the water billing system can’t come soon enough for fed up customers
Improvements to the water billing system can’t come soon enough for fed up customers
Improvements to the water billing system can’t come soon enough for fed up customers
Improvements to the water billing system can’t come soon enough for fed up customers
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Jackson Academy's Cinderella and Prince Charming
Jackson Academy students bring ‘Cinderella’ to life