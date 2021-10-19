Power of Pink
Single vehicle crash kills 63-year-old Maben man

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 63-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-55 southbound.

State police say Larry Guyton died after his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday near mile marker 124 in Madison County.

Guyton, who was driving southbound in a Mack truck, was pronounced dead at the scene,

The crash is still under investigation.

