Single vehicle crash kills 63-year-old Maben man

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 63-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-55 southbound.

State police say Larry Guyton died after his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday near mile marker 124 in Madison County.

Guyton, who was driving southbound in a Mack truck, was pronounced dead at the scene,

The crash is still under investigation.

