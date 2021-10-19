Russell C. Davis Planetarium in Jackson to reopen in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Russell C. Davis Planetarium in Jackson will reopen in 2023 to provide a world-class science and technology facility for learning.

It closed back in 2018 due to roof and interior problems, but now it’s getting a multi-million-dollar facelift.

Lately, there has been a renewed interest in space exploration. Jackson leaders say that is why it is important to raise money to reopen this local planetarium to provide an out-of-this-world experience for all.

The first phase of the renovations is complete.

Mike Williams is the manager of the Russell C. Davis Planetarium, and he is excited about the new improvements taking shape inside the facility.

“The new building will be an addition that will be over to this side. We are going to move all the offices from this part of the second floor over to the side, and this is going to be a dedicated adaptive learning.”

While we can’t go inside just yet, the state-of-the-art planetarium will be a science and technology hub with interactive exhibits and much more once the renovations are finished.

“There will be a lot of cutting-edge stuff. The theme will be the world’s first orbital museum, so it will be a simulated ride into space for you to come up and see what Mississippi’s contribution into space science is all about.”

The planetarium is expected to open in 2023, and when it does, it will add to the growing tourist attractions in the Capital City and help boost the economy. In fact, it could generate between $600,000 to $900,000 alone in ticket sales.

“Jackson will no longer be a one-day destination; it will be a must-do weekend or a longer destination with all these other wonderful facilities that we’re right up in the mix with,” said Deputy Director of Cultural Services David Lewis

Jackson’s Deputy Director of Cultural Services David Lewis says the project will cost $12 million.

He encourages everyone to donate and help breathe new life into this building.

“Guests will be immersed in the stories of science, STEM, and space. It will truly be a unique facility.”

