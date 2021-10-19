‘Rest in peace my love’: Friend remembers Club Rain victim as ‘glamorous,’ ‘flamboyant’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the aftermath of a shooting in Mississippi’s capital city that left three dead, one victim is now being remembered as both “glamorous” and “flamboyant.”

In a Facebook post by Johnny Brumfield, he describes Alicia Brown, 24, as always being “happy and upbeat no matter day or night.”

Brown, as well as Elijah Bridges, 22, and Deanne Bell, 20, was killed while celebrating Jackson State University’s homecoming at Club Rain early Sunday morning.

One of the victims of the shooting, Deanne Bell, who lived in Gary, Indiana, was a sophomore biology major at Jackson State University. The college has since released a statement, calling Bell’s death a “senseless loss.”

In his post, Brumfield stated that Brown “didn’t deserve what the world did to you” and that this event “is devastating.”

“Your ambition, go getter attitude and determination to succeed was enough to be able to grasp my attention... I made mistakes and somehow you always forgave me. Your heart was as big as the great wall of China and as deep as the galaxy,” Brumfield wrote.

Brumfield also indicates that Brown was a mother at the time of her death and that she had dreams of becoming an entrepreneur.

“I am so happy I let you know how much of a blessing you was to [the] world and how much you meant,” he wrote towards the end of his post.

A security guard who was in Club Rain at the time of the shooting told WLBT that he does not know what started the violence that night, but as gunfire began flying towards the building, members of a Greek fraternity inside the club began firing back.

A warrant has been issued for Jeremy Jones for the murder of Bridges, Brown and Bell. He is also wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.

However, the security guard in the club that night stated that he does not believe Jones is the shooter, saying that he never saw Jones “pose no threats to anybody.”

This all comes at a time when Jackson is suffering from an epidemic of gun violence, with 119 being killed in the city so far this year.

At the current rate, the capital city is on track surpass last year’s record-breaking 128 homicides, making 2021 the deadliest year in Jackson’s history.

