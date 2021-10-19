Power of Pink
Raymond Detention Center detainee dies following assault

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - On Monday, October 18, Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler received an official notice that Michael Richardson was found unresponsive in POD A of the Raymond Detention Center.

A preliminary investigation determined that Richardson was a victim of an assault by several other detainees and as a result, Richardson experienced a medical episode.

The incident was reported to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, who is now conducting an investigation of the incident.

