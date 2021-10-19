Pod where inmate died at Raymond Detention Center has history of poor living conditions, federal officials say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal officials have sounded the alarm for months on living conditions at the Hinds County Detention Center, particularly in A-Pod, where a detainee was killed Monday.

October 18, Michael Richardson was found unresponsive in A-Pod. A preliminary investigation determined Richardson had been assaulted by several other detainees and experienced a medical episode.

He was pronounced dead Monday afternoon.

Federal status reports for the last two years have decried the conditions of A-Pod, with the court monitor reporting the presence of “trash dumpster cells” and staffing “so low that, on occasion, the only officer present is stationed in the control room.”

According to the July report, the county had funded just 281 detention center positions, even though the original staffing analysis called for over 400.

Meanwhile, the monitor told the court that “the number of assaults and fires, as well as the amount of contraband found during shakedowns, is as high in C-Pod as it is in A-Pod.”

The monitor was assigned to assess conditions at the jail by U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves.

The county entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, in part, to improve safety and security for detainees.

The monitor, who conducted the visit virtually due to COVID-19, also noted the presence of “trash dumpster cells.”

Trash dumpster cells are damaged cells that have been welded shut, rather than repaired. Inmates would fill the cells with trash, creating breeding grounds for mice and other vermin.

“When the problem of ‘trash dumpster cells’ was brought to the attention of the jail administrator over a year ago, there were only a handful of such cells. To find that the number has grown to 30 since then indicates that Detention Services and County Maintenance failed to take corrective action,” the monitor wrote. “They allowed the problem to proliferate.”

The monitor’s April report was equally damning, again saying that inmates there lived in “unsafe and unsanitary” conditions.

“Inmates live in darkness much of the time because most of the lights do not work... HVAC problems are exacerbated by the fact that new replacement chillers are electronically controlled while the original air handlers in the housing units are mechanically closed,” the report states. “In essence, the two components do not talk to each other.”

Monitors included Elizabeth Simpson, David Parrish, Jim Moeser, and Dr. Richard Dudley.

A status conference was held in September, but records of that meeting were not immediately available.

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler was aware of the problem of dumpster cells but said he would ask the current jail administrator about the problem.

He said he and staff have made strides to make improvements at the jail but did not provide specifics at Tuesday’s press conference.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, the sheriff asked for a commitment in “finding the necessary resources to make this facility more secure and safer for all detainees.”

“Until we get a fortified and safe facility, we’re afraid these incidents could not happen again,” Crisler said. “We want to make sure the president of the board of supervisors and the board as a whole understand the gravity of the situation.”

For his part, Board President Credell Calhoun said supervisors have done “all (they) can to get the facility safe for inmates and persons that are working (there).”

“We have spent millions of dollars since this board took office and we will continue to do that,” he said. “We have fixed doors that would not open, would not lock. And we have done renovations to much of this facility and we continue to do that.”

At least four detainees have died at the detention center this year.

In April, Justin Mosley, 21, died in his cell in what appeared to be a hanging. Mosley had been arrested for a double homicide in Edwards in January 2020.

Then, on July 6, another death investigation was launched after Johnny Woodrow Gann, 33, was found hanging in his cell.

And on August 3, Steven Taylor, 30, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death, in that case, had not been revealed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate each case.

It was not known what pods the detainees were housed in at the time of their deaths. Crisler said he would check into it.

Richardson was said to have been attacked by two other inmates Monday morning. Following the assault, Richardson suffered a medical incident.

Crisler says he received official notification of the death around 2 p.m., following Monday’s board of supervisor’s meeting.

The case also has been turned over to MBI. Crisler says the sheriff’s office also had launched an internal investigation.

“We take this matter very seriously, and we intend to fully cooperate with MBI and bring those responsible for Mr. Richardson’s death to justice,” he said.

He said if any staffers violated any protocols, they would be fired.

Approximately 200 detainees can be housed in A-Pod, which is reserved for individuals who have been in the jail “for an extended period of time,” Crisler said.

Richardson, though, had only been in jail a matter of days. He was arrested by Jackson Police earlier this month on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond was set at $100,000 in Jackson Municipal Court, and his case was transferred to Hinds County Court on October 12. He previously had been convicted of armed robbery.

