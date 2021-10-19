Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Officers to be sworn in Wednesday for new Hinds Co. drug and gun task force

Jody Owens interview 3-12
Jody Owens interview 3-12
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A swearing-in ceremony is slated for Wednesday, October 20, for the new officers that will be part of Hinds County’s joint Drug and Gun Interdiction Task Force.

The ceremony is slated for 10 a.m., at the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

The task force will allow investigators with the District Attorney’s Office to detain and arrest suspects when they have probable cause or if they observe illegal activity, according to a release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.

He says the task force will enhance public safety and allow for more opportunities for preventative policing. It also will mean that information can be provided more quickly to help county prosecutors.

“Our investigators are all sworn law enforcement officers with decades of experience from multiple law enforcement agencies,” Owens said. “They travel throughout Hinds County locating witnesses and serving subpoenas as cases move toward trial. The ability to intervene is another tool that will make our streets safer.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department identifies victims of Club Rain triple homicide
Jackson State University
Jackson State sophomore shot, killed over the weekend
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)
Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College
25 years after walking away from NBA, Miss. pastor to be inducted into SWAC Hall of Fame
25 years after walking away from NBA, Miss. pastor to be inducted into SWAC Hall of Fame

Latest News

WLBT News at 6 p.m. (10-19-21)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (10-19-21)
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 4p (October 19, 2021)
WLBT at 4p (October 19, 2021)
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Covington student charged with felonies, faces up to 10 years for video-recorded attack on disabled teacher