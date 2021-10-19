Officers to be sworn in Wednesday for new Hinds Co. drug and gun task force

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A swearing-in ceremony is slated for Wednesday, October 20, for the new officers that will be part of Hinds County’s joint Drug and Gun Interdiction Task Force.

The ceremony is slated for 10 a.m., at the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

The task force will allow investigators with the District Attorney’s Office to detain and arrest suspects when they have probable cause or if they observe illegal activity, according to a release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.

He says the task force will enhance public safety and allow for more opportunities for preventative policing. It also will mean that information can be provided more quickly to help county prosecutors.

“Our investigators are all sworn law enforcement officers with decades of experience from multiple law enforcement agencies,” Owens said. “They travel throughout Hinds County locating witnesses and serving subpoenas as cases move toward trial. The ability to intervene is another tool that will make our streets safer.”

