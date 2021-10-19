Power of Pink
Kiffin ‘not feeling really good’ about Ole Miss QB’s status

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws to a receiver as he's defended by Tennessee...
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws to a receiver as he's defended by Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mississippi won 31-26. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin isn’t optimistic about quarterback Matt Corral’s availability against LSU.

Corral rushed 30 times for 195 yards in the 12th-ranked Rebels’ 31-26 win over Tennessee.

Kiffin says the performance took a physical tollon Corral.

On Monday the coach said: “Hopefully he’ll play but I’m not feeling really good about that right now.”

Corral is a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy. He said after the game he had rolled his ankle but that it felt fine.

