JSU makes debut in both FCS polls

JACKSON, Miss. - Following the 28-7 Homecoming win over Alabama State in front of 53,578 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, the Tigers are ranked No. 20 in the FCS Coaches Poll and No. 24 in the STATS PERFORM FCS Top 25 Poll.

Off to the best start since 2011 (5-1), the Tigers received 151 votes to move up from No. 25 to No. 20 in the FCS Coaches Poll. JSU received 148 points and entered the STATS PERFORM FCS Top 25 Poll for the first time this season.

This marks the sixth straight week the Tigers have acquired votes in both polls.

JSU will carry its three-game winning streak and top 25 rankings into Saturday versus SWAC-newcomer Bethune-Cookman. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

