JPD searching for missing 22-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Jackson Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old Jackson woman.

Kyla Barnett is described as a Black female around five feet, four inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Friday, October 15, Barnett was last seen in the 1400 block of Perkins Street in Hinds County, traveling in a black 2014 Honda Civic with a Texas tag bearing NTP0643.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234, the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328, or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

