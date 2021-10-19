Jackson man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for having a shotgun

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for having a shotgun.

The U.S. Department of Justice describes Darius Wright, 28, as an “armed career criminal.”

Federal investigators say Wright was found by a Jackson police officer sitting in a car behind a Dollar General with a ski mask, ammunition, a bandana, and a shotgun.

Wright has two previous felony convictions for a house burglary in Hinds County Circuit Court, and one felony conviction for armed robbery in Marion County Circuit Court.

Wright pleaded guilty on October 21, 2019, to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

