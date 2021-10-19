First Alert Forecast: trending warmer, muggier; scattered showers return mid-week

TUESDAY: Grab a jacket again for another chilly start amid sunshine – we’ll see more clouds building back into the area through the afternoon hours. Morning 40s and 50s will give way to afternoon highs in the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll fall back, modestly, to the 50s and lower 60s.

Not a bad looking Tuesday across central & southwest MS - sunshine this morning will fade behind mid-upper level clouds streaming back in ahead of our next system due to bring rain chances back for Wednesday. Highs today - seasonable - in the 70s to lower 80s. #mswx @wlbt pic.twitter.com/ep8msyc7Jy — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 19, 2021

WEDNESDAY: A surge of moisture off the Gulf of Mexico will help spark a scattering of showers and storms through Wednesday ahead of our next front due in late Thursday. Expect variably cloudy skies with the best chances for rain being near and south of I-20 through the day. Highs, amid the moisture surge, will surge as well – to the lower 80s for many; some staying in the upper 70s. Rain coverage will gradually drop off through Wednesday evening with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another ‘cold’ front is poised to gradually slip southward through Thursday. The moisture surge will get shunted eastward into Alabama – though a few lingering showers near the front will be possible as it swings through. We’ll top out, again, in the lower to middle 80s Thursday. Behind the front, the cooler air of fall will fade away for an early October feel, with highs in the lower to middle 80s amid a mix of sun and clouds; lows in the 50s and 60s. Our next fall front will not arrive until mid-next week – sparking a risk for strong to severe storms.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

