Family shares photos of mom-to-be, baby killed in Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Summer Knight Tatum’s family was preparing to welcome her new baby in the coming months. Now, they’re planning funerals after both the mother and child were killed in an early Monday morning shooting.

The suspect, Hunter James Tatum, 25, is being held on two counts of murder after court documents indicate he shot his wife in the head.

When police arrived at the residence on Sunset Court in Prattville just after midnight, they found Summer Tatum unresponsive. Summer Tatum was rushed to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition. She was five months pregnant, and doctors opted for an emergency delivery of her baby.

Summer Tatum’s family declined to speak on camera Tuesday, but released several photos of her, and one of her baby. She was described as someone who loved life and always had a huge smile on her face.

Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive. (Source: Summer Knight Tatum's family/friends)

Family confirmed the name of the baby boy Summer Tatum was never able to meet as Everett. He was rushed into Baptist Medical Center South’s neonatal intensive care unit immediately after birth but did not survive. Permission was granted to share the above photo of Everett, which was taken before his death.

Summer Tatum worked as a registered radiologic technologist. She was just 26.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. As of Tuesday evening it had raised about $3,000 of a $40,000 goal.

