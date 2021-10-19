Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Corral questionable to face LSU

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn’t optimistic about quarterback Matt Corral’s availability against LSU.

Corral rushed 30 times for 195 yards in the 12th-ranked Rebels’ 31-26 win over Tennessee, which Kiffin said took a physical toll on the QB.

“He’s not in very good shape,” Kiffin said Monday. “Hasn’t been for the last two days. Hopefully he’ll play but I’m not feeling really good about that right now.”

Corral is a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy. He has passed for 1,728 yards and 14 touchdowns against just one interception. Corral is also the Rebels’ leading rusher with 450 yards and eight scores.

Kiffin didn’t elaborate on Corral’s status or the nature of his injuries. Corral told reporters after the Tennessee game that he rolled his ankle.

“It’s all good though. It’s a little stinger,” Corral said Saturday night. “It went dead for a second, like a stinger. But I was good after.”

Luke Altmyer replaced Corral briefly in the game, but is 0-for-4 passing this season. Kinkead Dent, who is listed as the second-teamer has completed 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating triple homicide at Club Rain
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department identifies victims of Club Rain triple homicide
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame

Latest News

SOURCE: JSU Athletics
JSU makes debut in both FCS polls
SOURCE: WLBT
Ole Miss defeats Tennessee 31-26
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against Alabama during the first half of...
No. 5 Alabama defeats Mississippi State 49-9
SOURCE: Alcorn State Athletics
Alcorn State defeats Mississippi Valley State 24-12