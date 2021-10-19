Biloxi student found with unloaded gun at school

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi school officials are praising the quick actions of students who came forward Tuesday morning to report seeing a student with a weapon.

According to an email sent to parents, two students - one from Biloxi High and one from Biloxi Junior High - were playing with a weapon at the bus stop before school. It was reported to administrators, who immediately located and searched the students. One of those students was found in possession of an unloaded gun without a magazine or bullets.

It’s not clear whether the gun was located at the high school or the junior high, or which bus stop the children were at beforehand.

The school district said law enforcement was notified and discipline will be enacted according to the district’s policy.

The email from the superintendent also expressed gratitude to the students that reported what they saw.

“I would like to thank those students that immediately came forward with this information and helped us take quick action in securing a safe environment. I would like to encourage students to always notify school personnel or a parent anytime they witness potentially dangerous behaviors or actions by others. Great job, Indian Nation students!” said the email Biloxi Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux.

Biloxi Public Schools has a “zero tolerance” policy for weapons. According to the student handbook:

“‘Zero tolerance’ means that any child with a weapon will be recommended by the principal for expulsion by the School Board. A weapon is any item which can inflict harm, no matter how minor. Therefore, it does not matter that the knife is small or that it can inflict harm only with force. The word weapon may also include fake guns, toy guns, or knives, because fear of injury in a school is simply unacceptable. ‘Zero Tolerance’ also applies to drugs as covered in the student handbook.

Zero tolerance applies to everyone. It does not matter that your child is in elementary school or has other special circumstances. It does not matter that the weapon was mistakenly brought to school or something the child found on the way to school. It does not matter that it was never intended to do harm. This policy is very important to your child’s education. Therefore, if you suspect that your child is unable to understand this rule, then you should check his/her book bags and pockets before leaving for school.”

