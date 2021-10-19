2 men plead guilty to 2018 murder of Canton man at Canton Sportsplex

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two men pled guilty for the 2018 murder of a Canton man.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett made the announcement Tuesday.

On December 18, 2020, A city worker found Dario Robinson shot in the head at the Canton Sportsplex parking lot.

After investigating the crime, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Canton Police Department determined Tyjerious Sims and Jaheen Harris robbed Robinson of his wallet and car. Harris then fatally shot Robinson.

Officers located Robinson’s car outside of Canton, which the suspects attempted to set on fire, and located his keys inside Sim’s house.

Investigators say cell phone analytics also linked the suspects to the area during the time of the robbery.

Once booked into the jail, Harris assaulted a detention officer, which led to additional charges for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Harris pled guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, while Sims pled to second-degree murder.

Judge Dewey Arthur sentenced Harris to life in prison for the murder of Robinson and an additional ten years consecutive to his life sentence for the assault on the detention officer.

Sims faces up to 40 years without parole. He will be sentenced at a later date.

