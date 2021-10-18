Zoning changes approved for land next to Vieux Carre apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More apartments could be on the way to the Fondren area, following the recent approval of requests to rezone property near the Vieux Carre apartments.

Monday, the Jackson City Council voted unanimously to rezone approximately 4.8 acres next to the complex to R-4 residential.

The decision clears the way for developers to purchase the property and begin the process of building apartments here.

Council President Virgi Lindsay said she was aware of some of the concerns of neighbors, but said expanding the existing apartment complex “is probably a good thing for the city as a whole.”

Some residents were concerned about whether there would be a buffer between any new apartments and the nearby neighborhoods. However, she said she had received no calls from people opposing it.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote, who voted in favor of the rezoning, also asked what kind of impact new development would have on nearby Eubanks Creek and whether developers would have to obtain permits to build there.

Developments that impact streams and wetlands must get approval from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).

“I know that further upstream from this location there are some homes, during heavy rains... they can have issues with flash floods from Eubanks Creek when it overflows and gets real high,” he said. “A bunch of headaches in Ward One have to do with drainage issues. Oftentimes, the problems are upstream, some are downstream.”

“It’s imperative we have free-flowing creeks and nothing is done to impede free-flowing water upstream or downstream.”

Developers say they would like to build new apartments on the site that would “expand and compliment” Vieux Carre. Vieux Carre has 115 units and was constructed in the 1970s.

Justin Peterson, manager for Vieux Carre Apartments and counsel for the affiliated StateStreet Group, said he was not sure whether developers would have to obtain additional permitting, but that would be investigated as part of the site plan review process.

“We do have very recent experience working with the city of Jackson and working on a development in a flood plain and working to satisfy MDEQ requirements,” he said. “What I’m talking about is the redevelopment of the Quarter... All of that property is in the flood plain.”

The Quarter is located at Lakeland Drive and Ridgewood Road and includes 150 luxury apartments.

It was not clear how many apartments would be added at Vieux Carre. However, in a letter to the city, Peterson said it would “be of the same high quality” as the Quarter.

