WLBT’s things to know 10/18/21: Nine homicides in October, Lane Kiffin hit with golf balls, and Deion Sanders speaks out

1. Nine homicides in October

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that happened at Club Rain off Medgar Evers Boulevard. Two women and a man — all in their 20′s — were shot and killed. The names of the victims aren’t being released at this time because officers are working to contact their families. JPD said another three people were shot as well with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are still looking for the killer(s) and didn’t give a motive for the shooting. The killing early Sunday morning happened in Councilman Kenneth Stokes’ ward. The Ward 3 Jackson City councilman responded to the violence Sunday. “I suggested months ago that we put the sheriff out here,” he said. “I couldn’t get the cooperation from the mayor, and now we pass 100 murders. Somebody’s going to realize the more boots we have on the ground, the fewer murders we’re gonna have.”

2. Lane Kiffin hit by golf balls

Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Wade Payne | AP)

In the final minutes of the Ole Miss versus Tennessee game, Tennessee fans littered the field as Ole Miss solidified their victory. According to WVLT fans in the student sections threw objects on the field in protest such as bottles, cans, vape pens, and a bottle of mustard. ESPN reports that Ole Miss had to clear its sideline, and the Knoxville News Sentinel states that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was hit with a golf ball.

3. Deion Sanders speaks out

Jackson State University’s Head Football Coach Deion Sanders spoke out about the “senseless” killings in the Capital City. Fresh off a big homecoming win for Jackson State this weekend, Coach Prime used the first few minutes of his post-game press conference to plead with the community to put the guns down and increase the peace in Jackson. “We have to stop the violence. If we can come in here with over 50,000 people and reside with one another, White, Black, Hispanic, Asian, and whatever, and cheer for one purpose just to see a football game — if we can cosign with one another — we should be able to do the same thing in the streets.”

