Tippah Co. man in critical condition after shootout with state police

A police car(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TIPPAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with state police Sunday.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon near Walnut, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

The man is 45 years old but his name has not been released.

Per state law, the attorney general’s office must designate a law enforcement agency to investigate the incident.

Fitch’s office assigned New Albany Police Department as lead investigator.

