Special judge assigned to preside over Archie, Canton Municipal Utilities cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senior Status Judge Jess Dickinson will preside over two high-profile cases after the local judges recused themselves.
Monday, the Mississippi Supreme Court appointed Dickinson to preside over a case involving Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie and the board of supervisors. Dickinson also was tapped to hear a case involving the state auditor, the Canton Municipal Utilities Commission and multiple other parties.
Both cases are pending in Hinds County Chancery Court.
Archie is seeking a court injunction on the board’s decision to remove him as vice president and president-elect.
State Auditor Shad White is seeking to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars on behalf of the Canton Municipal Utilities Commission, including funds for contracts that were not pre-approved by CMUC board members.
