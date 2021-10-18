South Mississippians honor fallen Pascagoula firefighter, Capt. Jacob Latch

Power of Pink
By WLOX Staff and Brandy McGill
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Firefighters, law enforcement, and community members from across South Mississippi are turning out Monday to honor the memory of Pascagoula Fire Capt. Jacob Latch.

The veteran firefighter passed away less than two weeks after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He was just 39, and leaves behind a wife and three young children.

Monday morning, a crowd filled Million Air in Gulfport as Latch’s remains returned home.

Firefighters and law enforcement agencies are set up along the route of the funeral procession to show their respect for a fallen brother, and support for his loved ones.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Mosaic Church, 2016 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

Click here to read Jacob Latch’s full obituary from Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home.

Latch’s cancer diagnosis was one that caught those who knew him off guard, leaving everyone stunned at the swiftness of the disease. After several months of doctor’s visits due to back pain, Latch was diagnosed on Sept. 30 with epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, or EHE.

The cancer then began attacking his spine. Despite efforts to remove the affected area of the spine, the cancer spread to Latch’s lungs, then his bones where it passed the point of no return.

Several fundraisers have been set up to help the Latch family with travel expenses to Texas and back, as well as medical costs and, now, funeral costs. As of Monday morning, a Go Fund Me set up by the Tunnels to Tower Biloxi organization has raised $62,990 of its $65,000 goal.

