Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests

The debris coming from the student section included bottles, cans, vape pens, and even an entire bottle of mustard.
Right to Left: Logan Spell and Brian Buchanan
Right to Left: Logan Spell and Brian Buchanan(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Arrests from multiple law enforcement agencies have started to take place following the chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss football game where debris was thrown from the stands to the field after fans questioned a late call in the game.

The debris coming from the student section included bottles, cans, vape pens, and even an entire bottle of mustard.

A spokesperson from the university told WVLT News that preliminary records show 18 people were arrested and 47 people were removed from the game Saturday but the number would be updated Monday. The spokesperson also said they did not have more information at the moment regarding how many of the arrests were students.

The University of Tennessee Police Department is still working to identify which students took part in the chaos that ensued during the game.

Brian Britton Buchanan

Brian Britton Buchanan, from Georgia, was arrested around midnight during the game, according to KPD. This came after an officer observed Buchananon throwing several water bottles on the field. Several people confronted Buchanan afterward but officers said they were able to break them up. Buchanan was then arrested for creating a hazardous or physically offensive condition.

Logan Spell

Logan Spell, from Nashville, was arrested by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Jarod Millsaps of BCSO witnessed Spell throwing a water bottle toward the field near the end of the game. Deputy Millsaps approached and interviewed Spell but he ran as soon as he was questioned. He was apprehended and placed into custody shortly afterward, according to BCSO.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating triple homicide at Club Rain
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win
Rankin County deputies seize over 36 lbs. of drugs on I-20
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
1 person killed, the other wounded in shooting in front of Grambling State's Favrot Student Union
7 injured, 1 dead at Grambling State, officials lament another fatal shooting

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Quiet, Seasonable Weather Early Week - Rain Chances Late Wednesday, Early Thursday Ahead of...
First Alert Forecast: seasonable days ahead; few showers return mid-week
WLBT at 6a - 10/18/21
WLBT at 6a - 10/18/21
Crash on I-20 delaying traffic through I-55 and McDowell Road Ext.
Crash on I-20 delaying traffic through I-55 and McDowell Road Ext.