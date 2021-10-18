One person dead after fatal crash in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO. , Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on US-51, north of J & M Drive, in Copiah County on Monday morning.

A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Leobardo G. Morales, 42, of Wesson, Miss., was traveling south on US-51 when the front of his vehicle collided with the front of a northbound 2018 Freightliner, driven by Craig A. Shields, 63, of Hollandale, Miss.

Morales was pronounced dead at the scene by the Copiah County coroner. There were no other injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.