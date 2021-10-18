Nine homicides in first two weeks of October; Jackson native, Councilman Stokes react to Sunday morning triple homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that happened at Club Rain off Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Two women and a man — all in their 20′s — were shot and killed. The names of the victims aren’t being released at this time because officers are working to contact their families.

JPD said another three people were shot as well with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are still looking for the killer(s) and didn’t give a motive for the shooting.

In JPD’s most recent update, the department said: “This is an unfortunate and senseless crime that no agency has the means of preventing and is also very difficult to predict.”

Bullet holes, drops of blood, and a hole in the driver’s side window of a van that was caught in the crossfire are still visible outside the nightclub. The owner of the club didn’t want to speak on camera but said she believes, based off what police told her, that the shooter fired at the club from across the street.

“Homecoming weekend, folks just out trying to have fun, and three people lose their life,” said Jackson native Kevin Williams. “It’s beyond sad, and I’m sick of it. That’s one of the reasons why I don’t get out.”

Williams said he hasn’t recognized the city of Jackson for the last decade because of the increase in gun violence. He said the city’s crime issues seem to get worse every year.

“People want to point the finger at JPD, the mayor, the city council, but they’re not the ones committing the crimes. It’s the citizens,” he said. “If we don’t, as citizens take pride in our city, nobody else will. That’s why businesses don’t want to come here. People don’t even want to come here to visit.”

The killing early Sunday morning happened in Councilman Kenneth Stokes’ ward. The Ward 3 Jackson City councilman responded to the violence Sunday.

“I suggested months ago that we put the sheriff out here,” he said. “I couldn’t get the cooperation from the mayor, and now we pass 100 murders. Somebody’s going to realize the more boots we have on the ground, the fewer murders we’re gonna have.”

Councilman Stokes also said that many of these killers are “copy cats,” meaning they see the number of crimes that don’t get solved and then commit crimes themselves.

When asked whether city council is working on anything to curb violence in the city, Stokes said they’re meeting tomorrow night to talk about closing down some liquor stores — especially ones that are located near churches.

Many of the Capital City’s 119 killings this year have involved younger people. As a father himself, Williams said it’s not fair to place all the blame on Jackson parents.

He said that once kids get to a certain age, it all boils down to personal responsibility.

“If they get out there and commit a crime, it’s like the old saying: commit a crime and do the time,” he said.

He hopes the people responsible for the triple homicide at this nightclub get locked up.

There have been nine homicides in Jackson in the first two weeks of October.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.