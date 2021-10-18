New data shows COVID-19 cases among children peaked in September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to new data released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 cases among children peaked in September.

Between the weeks of September 2 and September 30, over 1.1 million cases were reported among children.

As of October 15, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 205,000 cases overall among children 5 through 18 years old with the highest spike in cases happening in the second half of this year.

As of October 5, 20 children died of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

In the last few weeks, Pfizer has announced it’s seeking authorization from the FDA to allow children 5 through 11 years old to be vaccinated.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Steven Threlkeld, says that decision could come soon.

“The committee of the FDA is going to meet on October 26. I think at least from some of the members of that committee, I think they are favorably disposed to vaccinate younger kids,” Threlkeld said.

With the number of cases spiking among children in September, Threlkeld says most children do not get as severely ill as adults. However, he says the disease has still led to hundreds of children dying.

“I think there’s a fair amount of sentiment for vaccinating kids to protect them, and then also, just as a portion of protection of the people around them,” said Threlkeld.

Even after the committee meets, Pfizer’s request will still have to go through several other steps to be approved.

