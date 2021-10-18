Meridian police investigate 5th homicide in 6 days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian police are investigating another homicide in the city. This one took place Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. This is the fifth homicide since last Tuesday. Sunday night’s shooting took place near 26th Street. A 23-year-old man was shot during a drive-by shooting.

“Officers responded to the 2600 block of Myrtlewood Dr. in reference to shots heard,” Sgt. Heather Luebbers said. “While they were in route, they were updated that someone had been hit. Upon their arrival, they located a male that was hit and he did succumb to his injuries.”

Right now, there are not that many leads in the case. Myrtlewood Dr. is usually a quiet area.

“It’s commonly a very quiet area. We don’t respond to that area often,” Luebbers said.

Newscenter 11 spoke with family members of the victim off camera. They tell us that police should have been more compassionate and that they wish they were treated better at the crime scene. They also said the ambulance took a long time to get there.

Right now, police aren’t sure if this homicide is related to the four that happened last week, however, they are not ruling anything out. If you know something, then come forward.

“If you have cameras in that area, please review them. If you see anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, give us a call and we will come and look at it,” Luebbers said.

If you have any information about the recent shootings, you are asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

