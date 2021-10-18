Power of Pink
Jackson State sophomore shot, killed over the weekend

Jackson State University
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University says one of its students was killed over the weekend.

President Thomas Hudson wrote a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page that announced the death.

Deanna Bell, a sophomore biology major from Gary, Indiana, was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Hudson says counseling support will be available on campus for those affected by the loss.

WLBT has reached out to Jackson Police Department to see if Bell is another victim in the shooting at Club Rain, but so far they have not gotten back to us.

Dear Jackson State Family, It is with a heavy heart that I inform the Jackson State community of the passing of Ms....

Posted by Jackson State University on Monday, October 18, 2021

